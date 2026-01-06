(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Makin Island Landing Craft Recovery [Image 2 of 16]

    Makin Island Landing Craft Recovery

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Malala 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Machinist`s Mate 1st Class John Bramhall, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and a native of Mint Hill, North Carolina, heaves a line during a landing craft, air cushion emergency recovery evolution with Assault Craft Unit 5, Sept. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 11:51
    Photo ID: 9470082
    VIRIN: 250911-N-CB007-1180
    Resolution: 5820x3880
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Makin Island Landing Craft Recovery [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Micah Malala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACU5
    Landing Craft
    MKI

