Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill

Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 64, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, participates in an LCAC emergency recovery evolution with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)