Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill

Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 64, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, is towed into the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during an LCAC emergency recovery evolution, Sept. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)