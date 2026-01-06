Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Anthony Zuccaro, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and a native of Chicago, briefs Sailors before a landing craft, air cushion emergency recovery evolution, Sept. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)