    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 21 of 59]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown Jan. 27, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as progress on the facility continues. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers and as of the beginning of February 2025 was more than 70 percent complete. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 18:31
    Photo ID: 9469601
    VIRIN: 250127-A-OK556-5918
    Resolution: 5823x3882
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 59 of 59], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March)
    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    barracks construction
    Army quality of life
    Army military construction
    Wisconsin

