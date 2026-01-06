Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort McCoy (Wis.) leaders and local community leaders and members discuss ways to improve housing March 25, 2025, during the Monroe County Economic Development Housing Meeting in Sparta, Wis. Several Fort McCoy members supported the meeting to deliver input on military needs for housing. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)