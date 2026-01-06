(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 52 of 59]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Photo by Melissa Dubois 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy (Wis.) leaders and local community leaders and members discuss ways to improve housing March 25, 2025, during the Monroe County Economic Development Housing Meeting in Sparta, Wis. Several Fort McCoy members supported the meeting to deliver input on military needs for housing. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 59 of 59], by Melissa Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army housing
    Army quality of life
    Monroe County Economic Development Housing Meeting
    Wisconsin

