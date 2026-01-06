Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon talks with installation workforce members March 27, 2025, during a garrison forum for GS-10/GS-11 employees in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Leaders with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy held two forums for GS-8s and GS-9s on March 26 and for GS-10s and GS-11s on March 27 to hear from personnel in these grades and provide direct information to these workforce members. Cantlon led each session. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 18:31
|Photo ID:
|9469582
|VIRIN:
|250327-A-OK556-2322
|Resolution:
|5620x3746
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 59 of 59], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.