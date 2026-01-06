Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon talks with installation workforce members March 27, 2025, during a garrison forum for GS-10/GS-11 employees in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Leaders with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy held two forums for GS-8s and GS-9s on March 26 and for GS-10s and GS-11s on March 27 to hear from personnel in these grades and provide direct information to these workforce members. Cantlon led each session. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)