    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 47 of 59]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A barracks building from the 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown being moved March 18, 2025, from the 1600 block to another area of the installation. Contractors are moving several buildings in 2025. These buildings will eventually be reset at another area of the post so new construction can begin in their current location on new officer quarters. The contractor moving these buildings is Devought Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis. In 2023 during the first barracks move operations at Fort McCoy, that was the first time an effort like that took place at Fort McCoy, Fort McCoy officials said. Looking back, all five of the current buildings being moved were originally built 83 years ago in 1942 during the construction of Fort McCoy's cantonment area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 18:31
    Photo ID: 9469556
    VIRIN: 250318-A-OK556-8543
    Resolution: 2625x1426
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 59 of 59], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    Army housing
    World War II-era barracks moves
    Wisconsin

