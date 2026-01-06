(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 50 of 59]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors add fill and complete site preparation March 24, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex. The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 18:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 59 of 59], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army military construction
    Collective Training Officers Quarters Project
    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers

