Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March)

A scene from a patching ceremony held March 13, 2025, is shown in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy traded out the Army Materiel Command patches on their uniforms for the blue clover patch of the 88th Readiness. Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division and Fort McCoy’s senior commander, presided over the ceremony. Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez served as the top leader representing the garrison. The patching ceremony was prompted by January 2025 Execute Order 123-25 from the Secretary of the Army, “Update to U.S. Army Installation Management Structure,” which designates all uniformed personnel at the garrison as being under tactical control, or TACON, of the senior commander, who is Ricciardi at Fort McCoy. And because of the new TACON, a new patch was now needed for Fort McCoy Garrison Soldiers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, Wis.)