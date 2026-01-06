(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 45 of 59]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene from a patching ceremony held March 13, 2025, is shown in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy traded out the Army Materiel Command patches on their uniforms for the blue clover patch of the 88th Readiness. Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division and Fort McCoy’s senior commander, presided over the ceremony. Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez served as the top leader representing the garrison. The patching ceremony was prompted by January 2025 Execute Order 123-25 from the Secretary of the Army, “Update to U.S. Army Installation Management Structure,” which designates all uniformed personnel at the garrison as being under tactical control, or TACON, of the senior commander, who is Ricciardi at Fort McCoy. And because of the new TACON, a new patch was now needed for Fort McCoy Garrison Soldiers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 18:31
    Photo ID: 9469560
    VIRIN: 250313-A-OK556-9543
    Resolution: 5837x3891
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 59 of 59], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve

