    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 53 of 59]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene from the Army retirement for Tim Wilder with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch is shown March 27, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. On March 27, Wilder retired from the Army Civil Service with dozens of coworkers, friends, and family in attendance to pay tribute to his 40 years of service and accomplishments. During his career, Wilder was a biological science student trainee from February 1985 to October 1987, wildlife biologist from November 1987 to June 1994, Fort McCoy’s first endangered species biologist from June 1994 to March 2018, and chief of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch from March 2018 to March 2025. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 18:31
    Photo ID: 9469576
    VIRIN: 250327-A-OK556-1112
    Resolution: 5813x3875
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 59 of 59], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to February)

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army people
    Tim Wilder
    40-year civil servant at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin

