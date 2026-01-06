(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 55 of 59]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon talks with installation workforce members March 27, 2025, during a garrison forum for GS-10/GS-11 employees in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Leaders with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy held two forums for GS-8s and GS-9s on March 26 and for GS-10s and GS-11s on March 27 to hear from personnel in these grades and provide direct information to these workforce members. Cantlon led each session. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 18:31
    Photo ID: 9469584
    VIRIN: 250327-A-OK556-3321
    Resolution: 3947x2960
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March) [Image 59 of 59], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army Civilian Corps
    garrison workforce forum
    DOD workforce
    Wisconsin

