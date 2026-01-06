Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (January to March)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A scene from the Army retirement for Tim Wilder with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch is shown March 27, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. On March 27, Wilder retired from the Army Civil Service with dozens of coworkers, friends, and family in attendance to pay tribute to his 40 years of service and accomplishments. During his career, Wilder was a biological science student trainee from February 1985 to October 1987, wildlife biologist from November 1987 to June 1994, Fort McCoy’s first endangered species biologist from June 1994 to March 2018, and chief of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch from March 2018 to March 2025. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)