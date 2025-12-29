U.S. Air Force 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians conduct a final safety check of the firing device before a controlled detonation as members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 101st EOD unit spectate at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. The operation safely eliminated unusable and recovered munitions while reinforcing unit readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 01:10
|Photo ID:
|9468799
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-BX574-1458
|Resolution:
|5309x3532
|Size:
|9.08 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition
No keywords found.