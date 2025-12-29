From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians conduct a final safety check of the firing device before a controlled detonation as members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 101st EOD unit spectate at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. The operation safely eliminated unusable and recovered munitions while reinforcing unit readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)