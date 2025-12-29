From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition

Photo By Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta | U.S. Air Force 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians conduct a final safety check of the firing device before a controlled detonation as members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 101st EOD unit spectate at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. The operation safely eliminated unusable and recovered munitions while reinforcing unit readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- U.S Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians with the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a scheduled controlled detonation to safely dispose of unusable and recovered munitions at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025, reinforcing readiness while reducing hazardous stockpiles on base.

The controlled detonation involved explosives weighing up to 50 pounds and was conducted under strict safety controls to mitigate noise, blast effects and potential impact on surrounding facilities. Personnel were positioned at designated distances in accordance with range safety standards.

Unexploded ordnance is often discovered on base during construction projects or after severe weather. Once recovered, items are carefully assessed, secured and either stored safely or scheduled for destruction during planned demolition operations.

“The items change, but what we’re doing down there really doesn’t. This is about as real-world as it gets for disposing of explosives,” said U.S Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Robert Humphus, the range safety officer assigned to the 18th CES. “During wartime, this kind of experience would be invaluable, even if it means blowing things up near the flight line.”

In addition to providing realistic training, the demolition significantly reduced the amount of unusable munitions stored on base. With a single operation, EOD Airmen eliminated approximately 37 percent of the unit’s Code H munitions— items deemed unserviceable and unsafe for continued storage.

Rather than shipping the munitions back to the United States for costly re-verification, technicians disposed of them locally in accordance with approved procedures, improving efficiency while maintaining the highest safety standards.

The operation required close coordination with several outside agencies, including medical personnel, civil engineers and other base organizations. 18th CES provided key support in preparing the demolition site, including excavation to the required depth based on range safety criteria.

The training closely mirrored real-world scenarios EOD technicians may face in deployed environments, where disposing of excess, unsafe, or unusable munitions is critical to protecting personnel and infrastructure. The experience also helps prepare technicians for missions conducted on island ranges and other geographically constrained locations.

By combining real-world procedures, interagency coordination and hands-on experience, the demolition operation enhanced the EOD team’s ability to respond to emergencies and conduct safe, effective disposal operations both at Kadena and in deployed environments.