    From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition [Image 2 of 8]

    From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron and a U.S. Marine assigned to the 3rd Intelligence Battalion conduct final safety checks prior to a controlled detonation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. The controlled detonation reinforces the 18th Wing’s commitment to maintaining a safe operating environment while ensuring forces remain ready to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 01:20
    Photo ID: 9468793
    VIRIN: 251218-F-BX574-1295
    Resolution: 5812x3867
    Size: 16.26 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

