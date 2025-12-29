U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany Dragan, center, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight commander, briefs members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 101st EOD unit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. Readiness-focused controlled detonations like this enable Kadena to remain a cornerstone of stability and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 01:11
|Photo ID:
|9468798
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-BX574-1418
|Resolution:
|5961x3966
|Size:
|19.22 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition
No keywords found.