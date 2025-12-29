From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany Dragan, center, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight commander, briefs members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 101st EOD unit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. Readiness-focused controlled detonations like this enable Kadena to remain a cornerstone of stability and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)