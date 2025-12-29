From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Hile, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal section chief of quality insurance, overlooks the final placement of unusable Code H munitions during a controlled detonation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. Maintaining safe and capable forces at Kadena Air Base supports U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s ability to project power and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)