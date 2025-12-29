U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Hile, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal section chief of quality insurance, overlooks the final placement of unusable Code H munitions during a controlled detonation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. Maintaining safe and capable forces at Kadena Air Base supports U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s ability to project power and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 01:12
|Photo ID:
|9468795
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-BX574-1308
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.58 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition
