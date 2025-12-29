U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Munitions Squadron inspect PGU-28 20mm high-explosive incendiary ammunition before disposal at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. The controlled detonation allows the 18th Wing to preserve resources while maintaining the highest safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 01:12
|Photo ID:
|9468796
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-BX574-1350
|Resolution:
|4882x3248
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
