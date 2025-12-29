From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Munitions Squadron inspect PGU-28 20mm high-explosive incendiary ammunition before disposal at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. The controlled detonation allows the 18th Wing to preserve resources while maintaining the highest safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)