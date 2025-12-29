(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition

    From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alec Moore, left, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, and Staff Sgt. Giovanni Varano, 18th CES EOD team member prepare unusable Code H munitions during a scheduled disposal operation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. By eliminating hazardous munitions, the team reduced risk to personnel, infrastructure and surrounding communities across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 01:13
    Photo ID: 9468794
    VIRIN: 251218-F-BX574-1298
    Resolution: 4849x3226
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition, by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition

