From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alec Moore, left, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, and Staff Sgt. Giovanni Varano, 18th CES EOD team member prepare unusable Code H munitions during a scheduled disposal operation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. By eliminating hazardous munitions, the team reduced risk to personnel, infrastructure and surrounding communities across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)