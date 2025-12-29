U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jack Sanderson, center, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, and U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Intelligence Battalion prepare unusable Code H munitions for a controlled detonation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. Hands-on controlled detonations ensure EOD technicians remain proficient in skills essential to wartime and emergency response missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9468792
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-BX574-1200
|Resolution:
|5851x3893
|Size:
|14.23 MB
|Location:
|KAD, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS
From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition
