From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jack Sanderson, center, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, and U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Intelligence Battalion prepare unusable Code H munitions for a controlled detonation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. Hands-on controlled detonations ensure EOD technicians remain proficient in skills essential to wartime and emergency response missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)