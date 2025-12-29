From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 18th Munitions Squadron prepares impulse cartridges used for flares during a scheduled disposal operation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. The controlled detonation required close coordination with medical personnel and civil engineers to ensure mission safety and effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)