A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 18th Munitions Squadron prepares impulse cartridges used for flares during a scheduled disposal operation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025. The controlled detonation required close coordination with medical personnel and civil engineers to ensure mission safety and effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 01:11
|Photo ID:
|9468797
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-BX574-1358
|Resolution:
|5369x3572
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From stockpile to safe: Kadena EOD executes controlled demolition
