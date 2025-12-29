Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Jeffery Bennett, right center, and Curtis Neraasen, left, and Senior Airman Caden Ramey, right, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defenders, strap a simulated casualty onto a litter while Airman 1st Class Colton Albright, left center, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medic, observes during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 379th EAES instructed the defenders throughout the course, teaching life-saving skills to reduce preventable deaths caused by common combat-related injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)