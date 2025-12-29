(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.27.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Jeffery Bennett, right center, and Curtis Neraasen, left, and Senior Airman Caden Ramey, right, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defenders, strap a simulated casualty onto a litter while Airman 1st Class Colton Albright, left center, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medic, observes during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 379th EAES instructed the defenders throughout the course, teaching life-saving skills to reduce preventable deaths caused by common combat-related injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 02:06
    Photo ID: 9464958
    VIRIN: 251227-F-KV687-1083
    Resolution: 5350x3560
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    AFCENT
    Security Forces
    medic
    CENTCOM
    Combat Lifesaver

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery