Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caden Ramey, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, secures a simulated combat casualty to a litter during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. The combat lifesaver course focuses on the following three phases of combat casualty care: care under fire, tactical field care, and tactical evacuation care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)