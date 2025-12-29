(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training [Image 4 of 9]

    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.27.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffery Bennett, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, simulates packing a wound with hemostatic gauze during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. Bennett and Senior Airman Caden Ramey, 379th ESFS defender, conducted a tactical trauma assessment of the simulated casualty which included locating and stopping massive bleeding, checking airways and respiration, and assessing the victim for hypothermia and shock among a myriad of other combat-related injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 02:06
    Photo ID: 9464952
    VIRIN: 251227-F-KV687-1163
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    AFCENT
    Security Forces
    medic
    CENTCOM
    Combat Lifesaver

