Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffery Bennett, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, simulates packing a wound with hemostatic gauze during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. Bennett and Senior Airman Caden Ramey, 379th ESFS defender, conducted a tactical trauma assessment of the simulated casualty which included locating and stopping massive bleeding, checking airways and respiration, and assessing the victim for hypothermia and shock among a myriad of other combat-related injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)