U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffery Bennett, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, simulates packing a wound with hemostatic gauze during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. Bennett and Senior Airman Caden Ramey, 379th ESFS defender, conducted a tactical trauma assessment of the simulated casualty which included locating and stopping massive bleeding, checking airways and respiration, and assessing the victim for hypothermia and shock among a myriad of other combat-related injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9464952
|VIRIN:
|251227-F-KV687-1163
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.