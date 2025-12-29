Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Jeffery Bennett, right, and Curtis Neraasen, middle, and Senior Airman Caden Ramey, left, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defenders, lower a simulated casualty from a Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected vehicle during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron instructed the defenders throughout the course, teaching life-saving skills to reduce preventable deaths caused by common combat-related injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)