U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Jeffery Bennett, right, and Curtis Neraasen, middle, and Senior Airman Caden Ramey, left, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defenders, lower a simulated casualty from a Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected vehicle during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron instructed the defenders throughout the course, teaching life-saving skills to reduce preventable deaths caused by common combat-related injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9464956
|VIRIN:
|251227-F-KV687-1058
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.