(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.27.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron discuss the defenders’ performance following a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course practical exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. Skills learned in TCCC - CLS are meant to increase the survivability of a combat injury and prepare a casualty for transport and further treatment. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 02:06
    Photo ID: 9464950
    VIRIN: 251227-F-KV687-1305
    Resolution: 5959x3965
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training
    Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    AFCENT
    Security Forces
    medic
    CENTCOM
    Combat Lifesaver

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery