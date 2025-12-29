Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron discuss the defenders’ performance following a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course practical exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. Skills learned in TCCC - CLS are meant to increase the survivability of a combat injury and prepare a casualty for transport and further treatment. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)