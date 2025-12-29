U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron discuss the defenders’ performance following a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course practical exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. Skills learned in TCCC - CLS are meant to increase the survivability of a combat injury and prepare a casualty for transport and further treatment. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9464950
|VIRIN:
|251227-F-KV687-1305
|Resolution:
|5959x3965
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.