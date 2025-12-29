U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffery Bennett and Senior Airman Caden Ramey, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defenders, simulate carrying a combat casualty to a medical evacuation point as Airman 1st Class Colton Albright, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medic, observes during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. The combat lifesaver course focuses on three phases of combat casualty care: care under fire, tactical field care, and tactical evacuation care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9464954
|VIRIN:
|251227-F-KV687-1295
|Resolution:
|5148x3425
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.