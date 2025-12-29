Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffery Bennett and Senior Airman Caden Ramey, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defenders, simulate carrying a combat casualty to a medical evacuation point as Airman 1st Class Colton Albright, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medic, observes during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. The combat lifesaver course focuses on three phases of combat casualty care: care under fire, tactical field care, and tactical evacuation care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)