Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Jeffery Bennett, left, and Curtis Neraasen, right, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defenders, carry a simulated casualty from an Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected vehicle to a safe location during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. The initial treatment and extraction covered the care-under-fire phase of the training, which requires quick decision making to secure the scene, identifying and controlling life-threatening bleeding, and moving the casualty to safety for further assessment and treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)