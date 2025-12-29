U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Jeffery Bennett, left, and Curtis Neraasen, right, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defenders, carry a simulated casualty from an Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected vehicle to a safe location during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. The initial treatment and extraction covered the care-under-fire phase of the training, which requires quick decision making to secure the scene, identifying and controlling life-threatening bleeding, and moving the casualty to safety for further assessment and treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9464957
|VIRIN:
|251227-F-KV687-1106
|Resolution:
|2775x1846
|Size:
|643.18 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.