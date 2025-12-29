Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffery Bennett, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, runs through a 9-line card to prepare a simulated combat casualty for medical evacuation during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. The 9-line card is used when requesting a medical evacuation to ensure clear communication of location, conditions of casualties, and potential hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)