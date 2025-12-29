U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caden Ramey, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, assesses a simulated combat casualty during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. Combat lifesaver is the second tier of TCCC, and is designed for nonmedical personnel likely to be first on the scene of a combat casualty such as security forces and fire and emergency services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9464955
|VIRIN:
|251227-F-KV687-1229
|Resolution:
|5251x3494
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.