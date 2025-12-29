Defenders participate in TCCC Combat Lifesaver training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caden Ramey, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, assesses a simulated combat casualty during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Lifesaver course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 27, 2025. Combat lifesaver is the second tier of TCCC, and is designed for nonmedical personnel likely to be first on the scene of a combat casualty such as security forces and fire and emergency services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)