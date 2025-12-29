Rainy Refuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Caden Gotelli, 15th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, conducts engine start in preparation for a local training sortie at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. Loadmasters supervise engine start up from outside the aircraft, remaining in two-way communication with the pilots to ensure that engines and nearby areas are safe and clear of objects and people prior to ignition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)