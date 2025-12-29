Rainy Refuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Serrano and Airman Zackery Weathers, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, prepare for engine start at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. The preflight process is a collaboration between all members of aircrew and flight line maintainers to ensure safe mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)