Rainy Refuel

U.S. Air Force Airman Zackery Weathers, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, returns a refueling hose to the truck at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. Preparing aircraft for safe flight requires collaboration between aircrew and flight line jobs like maintenance and fuel troops to ensure safe mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)