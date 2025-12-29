(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to refuel a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. The C-17 provides flexible airpower through both expansive cargo capacity and ability to operate in austere environments, extending airlift capabilities for rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 9464845
    VIRIN: 251205-F-SC242-1153
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rainy Refuel [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS;
    C-17

