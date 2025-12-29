Rainy Refuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to refuel a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. The C-17 provides flexible airpower through both expansive cargo capacity and ability to operate in austere environments, extending airlift capabilities for rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)