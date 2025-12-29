Rainy Refuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mark Haney, 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, conducts refueling for a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. Preparing aircraft for safe flight requires collaboration between aircrew and flight line jobs like maintenance and fuel troops to ensure safe mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)