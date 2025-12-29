Rainy Refuel

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jalen Lacy, 15th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, speaks with Airman Zackery Weathers, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, during preflight operations for a local sortie at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. The preflight process for C-17s involves extensive interior and exterior checklists as maintainers and aircrew work together to ensure safe aircraft operation in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9464855
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-SC242-1629
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
