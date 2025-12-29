(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rainy Refuel [Image 8 of 12]

    Rainy Refuel

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Rain falls on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing at the Joint Base Charleston flight line, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. Joint Base Charleston hosts three different airlift squadrons under the Air Mobility Command in addition to a reserve component, able to launch C-17s with distinctive Charleston tail flashes to any corner of the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 9464856
    VIRIN: 251205-F-SC242-1687
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rainy Refuel [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

