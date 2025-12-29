Rainy Refuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rain falls on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing at the Joint Base Charleston flight line, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. Joint Base Charleston hosts three different airlift squadrons under the Air Mobility Command in addition to a reserve component, able to launch C-17s with distinctive Charleston tail flashes to any corner of the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)