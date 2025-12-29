Rainy Refuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Serrano, Airman 1st Class Sebastian Heise, and Airman Zackery Weathers, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, talk while waiting for engine start at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. Aircrew at Joint Base Charleston routinely conduct training flights to maintain peak proficiency and job performance for operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)