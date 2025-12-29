Rainy Refuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Serrano talks with Airman Zackery Weathers and Airman 1st Class Sebastian Heise, all 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, as they conduct refuel operations for a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. The C-17 provides flexible airpower through both expansive cargo capacity and ability to operate in austere environments, extending airlift capabilities for rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)