    2025 Independence Bowl tour [Image 10 of 10]

    2025 Independence Bowl tour

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing and Louisiana Tech University football players and staff pose for a group photo during a 2025 Independence Bowl tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2025. The football players and staff visited Barksdale ahead of the Independence Bowl to tour the weapons load trainer and explore a career fair set up by Airmen from different units on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9463253
    VIRIN: 251227-F-HF999-1340
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Independence Bowl tour [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

