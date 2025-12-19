Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing and Louisiana Tech University football players and staff pose for a group photo during a 2025 Independence Bowl tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2025. The football players and staff visited Barksdale ahead of the Independence Bowl to tour the weapons load trainer and explore a career fair set up by Airmen from different units on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)