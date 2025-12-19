Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coastal Carolina University football players operate an explosive ordnance disposal robot assigned to the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron during a 2025 Independence Bowl tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2025. The football players visited 2nd CES EOD’s station during the tour and learned about some of their equipment and gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)