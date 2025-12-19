Louisiana Tech University football players race while pulling a hose from a fuel truck assigned to the 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron during a 2025 Independence Bowl tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2025. The players gained insight into the mission and equipment used by Airmen assigned to the 2nd LRS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|12.27.2025
|12.29.2025 19:17
|9463250
|251227-F-HF999-1302
|4943x3289
|1.6 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|2
|0
