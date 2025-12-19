(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Independence Bowl tour [Image 7 of 10]

    2025 Independence Bowl tour

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Louisiana Tech University football players race while pulling a hose from a fuel truck assigned to the 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron during a 2025 Independence Bowl tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2025. The players gained insight into the mission and equipment used by Airmen assigned to the 2nd LRS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9463250
    VIRIN: 251227-F-HF999-1302
    Resolution: 4943x3289
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Independence Bowl tour [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Independence Bowl
    Louisiana Tech University
    Coastal Carolina University
    tour
    community

