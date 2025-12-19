Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nasiru Jobe, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, ground transportation vehicle operator and Teddy Veal, Louisiana Tech University running backs coach, pose for a photo during a 2025 Independence Bowl tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2025. Airmen from the 2nd LRS brought vehicles they use in daily operations to the tour, and gave football players and staff the opportunity to explore the equipment up close. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)