    2025 Independence Bowl tour [Image 3 of 10]

    2025 Independence Bowl tour

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Ja’Vin Simpkins, Coastal Carolina University football player, wears a bite suit for a military working dog controlled aggression demonstration during a 2025 Independence Bowl tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2025. Airmen with the 2nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog section demonstrated the MWD’s training and abilities during the tour to give players insight into their career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9463228
    VIRIN: 251227-F-HF999-1099
    Resolution: 4925x3277
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Independence Bowl tour [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Independence Bowl
    Louisiana Tech University
    Coastal Carolina University
    tour
    community

