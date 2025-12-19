Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ja’Vin Simpkins, Coastal Carolina University football player, wears a bite suit for a military working dog controlled aggression demonstration during a 2025 Independence Bowl tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2025. Airmen with the 2nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog section demonstrated the MWD’s training and abilities during the tour to give players insight into their career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)