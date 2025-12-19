Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brendon Bill, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, shows Sam Ross, Coastal Carolina University football player how to operate an EOD robot during a 2025 Independence Bowl tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2025. Airmen with 2nd CES EOD set up their equipment and gear during the tour to allow players to learn about the EOD career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)