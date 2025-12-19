U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Tabor, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal technician gives Louisiana Tech University football players experience operating a EOD robot during a 2025 Independence Bowl tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2025. Tabor gave the football players insight into the equipment and abilities EOD has to accomplish their mission with gear like the robot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9463251
|VIRIN:
|251227-F-HF999-1333
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
