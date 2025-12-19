(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Independence Bowl tour [Image 8 of 10]

    2025 Independence Bowl tour

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Tabor, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal technician gives Louisiana Tech University football players experience operating a EOD robot during a 2025 Independence Bowl tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2025. Tabor gave the football players insight into the equipment and abilities EOD has to accomplish their mission with gear like the robot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9463251
    VIRIN: 251227-F-HF999-1333
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Independence Bowl tour [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

