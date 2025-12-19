Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Tabor, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal technician gives Louisiana Tech University football players experience operating a EOD robot during a 2025 Independence Bowl tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2025. Tabor gave the football players insight into the equipment and abilities EOD has to accomplish their mission with gear like the robot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)