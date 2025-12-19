Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain speaks to Louisiana Tech University football players during a 2025 Independence Bowl tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2025. The tour gave Airmen the opportunity to engage with players and staff to teach them about their careers and how they contribute to accomplishing the 2nd Bomb Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)