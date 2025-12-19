332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Jackson, 332nd Expeditionary Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, right, and Airman 1st Class Samuel Ilet, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, walk away as a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter takes off in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. Jackson and Ilet refueled the UH-60 with an R-20 expeditionary refueling system for the first time at the deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)