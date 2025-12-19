332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing prepare to refuel a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 14, 2025. The team used an R-20 expeditionary refueling system during the unit’s first hot-pit operation with the equipment at the deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)