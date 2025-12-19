U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing prepare to refuel a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 14, 2025. The team used an R-20 expeditionary refueling system during the unit’s first hot-pit operation with the equipment at the deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 01:28
|Photo ID:
|9458426
|VIRIN:
|251214-F-UX118-2004
|Resolution:
|7718x5145
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
332 ELRS conducts first hot-pit refuel with R-20 expeditionary refueling system
